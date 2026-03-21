Study: EV charging costs to fall, as petrol prices keep climbing

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

ECIU calculates running cost savings enjoyed by EV drivers are set to rise to over £1,000 a year compared to petrol drivers

The running cost savings enjoyed by electric vehicle (EV) drivers compared to drivers of petrol cars are set to rise by around £200 a year, as petrol prices continue to rise and charging costs edge downwards....

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