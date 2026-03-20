Asda recycles 20 million coffee pods through Podback

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Asda / Podback
Image:

Credit: Asda / Podback

Supermarket celebrates 'major milestone' from its first year working with the Podback recycling scheme

Asda has recycled 20 million coffee pods through its in-store partnership with coffee pod recycling service Podback. The supermarket announced the "major milestone" this week to mark Global Recycling...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lidl GB ramps up climate risk assessment for UK estate

Amazon joins Prince William's Earthshot Prize as founding partner

More on Recycling

Just Eat to deliver plastic-free takeaway boxes across European markets
Recycling

Just Eat to deliver plastic-free takeaway boxes across European markets

Just Eat launches plastic-free coating for takeaway boxes in partnership with Cambridge-based materials innovator Xampla and global packaging manufacturer Huhtamaki

Amber Rolt
clock 13 March 2026 • 2 min read
Mother's Day flowers generate 124 tonnes of carbon emissions
Recycling

Mother's Day flowers generate 124 tonnes of carbon emissions

Research warns of 'disheartening' amount of plastic waste and carbon emissions that result from surge in flower sales for Mother’s Day

Amber Rolt
clock 12 March 2026 • 5 min read
L'Oréal partners with Dioxcycle to turn captured carbon emissions into packaging
Recycling

L'Oréal partners with Dioxcycle to turn captured carbon emissions into packaging

Companies announce multi-year partnership which aims to process captured carbon emissions and turn them into sustainable packaging materials

Amber Rolt
clock 11 March 2026 • 2 min read