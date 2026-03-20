Asda recycles 20 million coffee pods through Podback

Supermarket celebrates 'major milestone' from its first year working with the Podback recycling scheme
Asda has recycled 20 million coffee pods through its in-store partnership with coffee pod recycling service Podback. The supermarket announced the "major milestone" this week to mark Global Recycling...
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