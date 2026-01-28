New £2.2m fund to be backed by revenues generated from sales of compostable carrier bags
The Co-op and the Co-op Foundation have today announced the launch of a new £2.2m programme designed to help young people seize the opportunities offered by green careers. Funded through the sale of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis