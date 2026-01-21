Greater Manchester launches new low carbon and manufacturing clusters

New innovation cluster plan from Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham aims to 'reindustrialise the birthplace of the industrial revolution'
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has this week set out a major new plan to develop a series of innovation clusters across Greater Manchester, including new spaces for companies working on low carbon technologies...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis