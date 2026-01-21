Greater Manchester launches new low carbon and manufacturing clusters

Credit: iStock
New innovation cluster plan from Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham aims to 'reindustrialise the birthplace of the industrial revolution'

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has this week set out a major new plan to develop a series of innovation clusters across Greater Manchester, including new spaces for companies working on low carbon technologies...

Greater Manchester launches new low carbon and manufacturing clusters

New innovation cluster plan from Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham aims to 'reindustrialise the birthplace of the industrial revolution'

Amber Rolt
clock 21 January 2026 • 2 min read
