Venture capital firm Superorganism raises $25.9m for biodiversity projects

Nature and technology fund aims to redefine how capital advances biodiversity recovery efforts
Biodiversity-focused venture capital firm Superorganism has closed its first funding round, having secured $25.9m in capital commitments. Superorganism announced this week it has closed its first fund,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis