Venture capital firm Superorganism raises $25.9m for biodiversity projects

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Nature and technology fund aims to redefine how capital advances biodiversity recovery efforts

Biodiversity-focused venture capital firm Superorganism has closed its first funding round, having secured $25.9m in capital commitments. Superorganism announced this week it has closed its first fund,...

More on Biodiversity

RSPB's Katie Wakefield: 'We need more diversification in the environmental sector'
Biodiversity

RSPB's Katie Wakefield: 'We need more diversification in the environmental sector'

Bird and wildlife charity's head of business engagement explores the role of 'powerful stories' in conservation, but how nature doesn’t have the same public narrative as climate - yet

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 January 2026 • 9 min read
National Trust: Record £10m donation offers 'huge' nature restoration boost
Biodiversity

National Trust: Record £10m donation offers 'huge' nature restoration boost

Biggest cash donation in charity’s 131-year history is set to support efforts to restore habitats and tackle unequal access to nature in 2026

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 January 2026 • 2 min read
NAO: 'Complex and outdated' regulations mean just nine of 43 nature targets likely to be met
Biodiversity

NAO: 'Complex and outdated' regulations mean just nine of 43 nature targets likely to be met

Overly cautious culture within Defra, Environment Agency, and Natural England has restricted attempts to embrace new approaches for nature recovery, spending watchdog claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 January 2026 • 6 min read