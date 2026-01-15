WEF: Global 'clean fuels' investment needs to quadruple to $100bn by 2030

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Far more investment is required to deliver on global goals for the deployment of biofuels, SAF, hydrogen, and synthetic fuels, World Economic Forum report warns

Global investment in biofuels, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), hydrogen, and other low carbon fuels needs to quadruple to over $100bn by the end of the decade, if the world is to deliver on various...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Slowing momentum': McKinsey warns global clean energy goals at risk

Report: AI showing 'promising' potential to tackle UK decarbonisation challenges

More on Investment

Haydale acquires decarbonisation platform SaveMoneyCutCarbon in £24m deal
Investment

Haydale acquires decarbonisation platform SaveMoneyCutCarbon in £24m deal

Acquisition marks an exit for IW Capital, which has backed the business since 2017

Amber Rolt
clock 15 January 2026 • 2 min read
Onsite renewables specialist Wattstor secures £50m boost
Investment

Onsite renewables specialist Wattstor secures £50m boost

UK firm secures debt facility from Aldermore Bank to support 'next phase' of its growth

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 January 2026 • 2 min read
Elements Green acquires 149MW Bolney Green Energy
Investment

Elements Green acquires 149MW Bolney Green Energy

Elements Green said latest acquisition cements its position as a 'leader in large-scale energy infrastructure'

Amber Rolt
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read