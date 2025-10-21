Wildfarmed and Minor Figures launch regeneratively farmed plant-based milk

Sustainable farming pioneer teams up with coffee company to launch oat milk that uses regeneratively farmed oats
Coffee company Minor Figures has teamed up with regenerative farming business Wildfarmed to offer customers a barista-grade plant-based milk made with regeneratively grown oats. The companies announced...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis