Study: Renewables generated more electricity than coal worldwide in first half of 2025

Solar and wind together outpaced growth in global electricity demand between January and June this year, according to new Ember analysis
Solar and wind power together outpaced growth in global electricity demand during the first half of the year, serving to drive down both coal and fossil gas power generation in the process, according to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis