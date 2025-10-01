Extended Producer Responsibility: Consumer Goods Forum launches new packaging guidance

New guidance aims to help low-and-middle income countries deliver effective policies for curbing packaging waste
The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has launched new guidance designed to help policymakers, industry leaders, and waste management stakeholders in low-and-middle income countries (LMICs) create effective extended...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis