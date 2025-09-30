SBTi Academy: Standards body launches certification and registry for climate target experts

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Science-Based Targets initiative to offer new training and assessments to allow individuals to become certified experts in setting corporate climate targets

The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has launched a new training and assessment process to enable individuals to gain certification as experts in corporate climate target setting, alongside an online...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Report: Migrant workers needed to help fill $280bn global green jobs opportunity

Scotland opens £10m Energy Skills Transition Hub in Aberdeen

More on Skills

SBTi Academy: Standards body launches certification and registry for climate target experts
Skills

SBTi Academy: Standards body launches certification and registry for climate target experts

Science-Based Targets initiative to offer new training and assessments to allow individuals to become certified experts in setting corporate climate targets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 September 2025 • 4 min read
Report: Migrant workers needed to help fill $280bn global green jobs opportunity
Skills

Report: Migrant workers needed to help fill $280bn global green jobs opportunity

Report calls for reforms to enable more migration to help drive climate action and economic growth, as local workers will not be sufficient to fill looming green skills gaps

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 September 2025 • 3 min read
'UK first': University of Derby debuts new Institute of Carbonomics
Skills

'UK first': University of Derby debuts new Institute of Carbonomics

Intercontinental Exchange and McDonald's UK and Ireland back new research institute dedicated to helping businesses reduce emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 September 2025 • 3 min read