Report: Migrant workers needed to help fill $280bn global green jobs opportunity

Report calls for reforms to enable more migration to help drive climate action and economic growth, as local workers will not be sufficient to fill looming green skills gaps
Migrants could play a crucial role in filling the world's widening green skills gap, as present labour market trends suggest local workers alone will not be able to meet an expected shortfall of six million...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis