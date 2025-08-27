Renewed Redrow South East and RSPB partnership boosted by £1m investment

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Barratt Redrow subsidiary and UK's largest conservation charity extend nature-friendly homes partnership by five years

Redrow South East and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) have renewed their nature-friendly housing partnership for another five years, backed by a £1m investment from the developer's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Electric Car Grant: Ford models become first EVs to qualify for maximum £3,750 discount

Nestlé insetting partner announces UK expansion following $22m fundraise

More on Biodiversity

Renewed Redrow South East and RSPB partnership boosted by £1m investment
Biodiversity

Renewed Redrow South East and RSPB partnership boosted by £1m investment

Barratt Redrow subsidiary and UK's largest conservation charity extend nature-friendly homes partnership by five years

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 August 2025 • 4 min read
How 'chronic' UK nature degradation could cut GDP growth by 4.7 per cent this decade
Biodiversity

How 'chronic' UK nature degradation could cut GDP growth by 4.7 per cent this decade

Green Finance Institute and WWF ramp up calls for Nature-Positive Transition Pathways, as it warns biodiversity loss poses a serious economic threat

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 August 2025 • 6 min read
Wyke Farms and Chirrup.ai pilot to use birdsong to monitor biodiversity on dairy farms
Biodiversity

Wyke Farms and Chirrup.ai pilot to use birdsong to monitor biodiversity on dairy farms

UK's largest independent cheese maker to deploy AI-based birdsong detection technology to monitor biodiversity at 10 supplier farms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 August 2025 • 2 min read