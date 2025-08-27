Energy Assets launches EA Heat Networks

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New venture kicks off with plans for heat network as part of £500m sustainable housing development in Scotland

Infrastructure group Energy Assets (EA) has announced it is launching a new heat network service for residential or mixed-use industrial and commercial (I&C) developments, as it looks to help housing developers...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Absurdly overdue': Government slammed over three year wait for promised ban on sale of peat composts

Enviromena switches on solar farm to power University of Manchester

More on Infrastructure

UK Power Networks launches heat network mapping project to assess future grid needs
Infrastructure

UK Power Networks launches heat network mapping project to assess future grid needs

Network operator teams up with consultancy Arup and heating specialist Bring Energy on new HeatScape project to map existing heat networks, forecast future growth, and assess electricity needs

Amber Rolt
clock 20 August 2025 • 3 min read
Battery storage system touted as 'UK's largest' switched on in Essex
Infrastructure

Battery storage system touted as 'UK's largest' switched on in Essex

Statera Energy hails energisation of landmark 300MW / 600MWh battery energy storage system in Thurrock

Amber Rolt
clock 18 August 2025 • 3 min read
Poll: Eight in 10 Brits back more clean energy, including nearly two thirds of Reform supporters
Infrastructure

Poll: Eight in 10 Brits back more clean energy, including nearly two thirds of Reform supporters

New YouGov survey confirms there is still overwhelming support for expanding the UK's clean energy infrastructure and a raft of other climate policies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 August 2025 • 4 min read