Study: Shake-up required to bring financial system 'within planetary boundaries'

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

'Polycrisis' of economic, social and environmental challenges demands more active effort to reshape sustainable finance, CISL report claims

Shifting global financial systems "within planetary boundaries" will require new structures, policies, and thinking to enable the development of a genuinely sustainable finance industry, given efforts...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Going the extra mile': Royal Mail delivers 7,000th electric vehicle

ENGIE and CDPQ to pump up to £1bn into Dinorwig and Ffestiniog hydro storage refurb

More on Risk

'Lessons in chemistry': Chemicals industry accused of 'significantly underestimating' climate related risks
Risk

'Lessons in chemistry': Chemicals industry accused of 'significantly underestimating' climate related risks

New Planet Tracker study warns chemical companies are under-pricing carbon costs and undermining decarbonisation efforts

Amber Rolt
clock 08 May 2025 • 4 min read
Reports: Watchdog urges banks and insurers to plug 'gaps' in tackling climate risks
Risk

Reports: Watchdog urges banks and insurers to plug 'gaps' in tackling climate risks

Bank of England to instruct banks and insurers to carry out internal reviews on climate-related risks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 May 2025 • 3 min read
CCC's Climate Adaptation Progress Report: Five key takeaways
Risk

CCC's Climate Adaptation Progress Report: Five key takeaways

The CCC has revealed the litany of government and corporate failures that are leaving the UK badly exposed to worsening climate impacts - but will anyone respond to the wake-up call?

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 May 2025 • 13 min read