The Cheeky Panda launches range of bamboo-based period products

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: The Cheeky Panda
Image:

Credit: The Cheeky Panda

Bamboo toilet roll, baby, and beauty product maker launches biodegradable period pads and liners in Ocado

The Cheeky Panda has today announced it has added a range of non-toxic, biodegradable bamboo period pads and liners to its toilet roll, baby, and beauty product portfolio. Available at Ocado, the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How NBCo is creating packaging that's designed to disappear

Vertical farm operator Jones Food Company appoints administrators

More on Waste

The Cheeky Panda launches range of bamboo-based period products
Waste

The Cheeky Panda launches range of bamboo-based period products

Bamboo toilet roll, baby, and beauty product maker launches biodegradable period pads and liners in Ocado

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 April 2025 • 2 min read
Government urges retailers to run down stock of disposable vapes
Waste

Government urges retailers to run down stock of disposable vapes

Defra warns High Street shops and convenience stores that 'ban comes into force in just a few weeks'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 April 2025 • 3 min read
'Progress has plateaued': Recycling rate in England continues to hover around 44 per cent
Waste

'Progress has plateaued': Recycling rate in England continues to hover around 44 per cent

Latest household waste and recycling data comes as Environment Secretary Steve Reed reiterates call to 'end Britain's throwaway society'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 March 2025 • 5 min read