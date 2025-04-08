AI Energy Council launched to support 'responsible and sustainable' UK digital tech growth

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government-led Council brings together regulators such as Ofgem alongside energy and tech giants EDF, ScottishPower, National Grid, Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft

A new AI Energy Council comprising leading business figures from the energy and technology sectors alongside government Ministers and regulators is set to hold its first meeting in Whitehall today, as...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Unilever urges trade associations to 'bring their considerable influence to the table' on climate action

'Momentum is unstoppable': How low carbon power provided 40 per cent of global electricity in 2024

More on Technology

How reliant is the UK's net zero mission on nascent tech and innovation?
Technology

How reliant is the UK's net zero mission on nascent tech and innovation?

Clean tech and green solutions are 'alive and well' in the UK, but innovators need engaged investors, supportive policy and accessible routes to market to reach commercial scale, according to PwC research

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 April 2025 • 7 min read
How Interface is laying the foundations for 'carbon negative' flooring
Technology

How Interface is laying the foundations for 'carbon negative' flooring

Becky Gordon - regional sustainability manager for the UK, Ireland and Middle East at carpet tile and flooring specialist Interface -chats to BusinessGreen Intelligence for this week's Innovation Spotlight

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 April 2025 • 6 min read
Star-studded buyers group funds project to capture emissions from burning trash
Technology

Star-studded buyers group funds project to capture emissions from burning trash

Stripe, Alphabet, and others commit $31.6m to cover a carbon capture retrofit at Norway's largest waste incineration plant

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 04 April 2025 • 2 min read