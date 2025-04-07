Floating wind: Three major Celtic Sea projects progress to final seabed auction

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
A map of the areas the Crown Estate is responsible for in the Celtic Sea | Credit: Crown Estate
Image:

A map of the areas the Crown Estate is responsible for in the Celtic Sea | Credit: Crown Estate

Projects totalling 4.5GW of new clean power capacity progress to final bidding stage this Spring for seabed leases with the Crown Estate

Plans for three major new floating wind farms off the coasts of Wales and South West England have moved a step closer to securing seabed leases, ahead of the final auction taking place later this Spring,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government urged to consider 'basic income' for farmers to support food security

ZEV Mandate: Government offers UK carmakers more wriggle-room to meet EV goals

More on Wind

Floating wind: Three major Celtic Sea projects progress to final seabed auction
Wind

Floating wind: Three major Celtic Sea projects progress to final seabed auction

Projects totalling 4.5GW of new clean power capacity progress to final bidding stage this Spring for seabed leases with the Crown Estate

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 April 2025 • 4 min read
Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm
Wind

Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm

90-turbine project expected to be up and running by 2030, providing a major boost to government's clean power mission

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 April 2025 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm
Wind

Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm

Deal marks Octopus' seventh offshore wind acquisition, taking its total investment in the sector to $2bn

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2025 • 2 min read