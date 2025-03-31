SSEN unveils £200m Oxfordshire grid upgrade plan

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Oxford | Credit: SSEN
Image:

Oxford | Credit: SSEN

Investment to help bolster network and pave the way for more renewables and clean technologies, network operator claims

A £200m plan to upgrade and future-proof the electricity network for hundreds of thousands of households and businesses across Oxfordshire has been announced today by Scottish and Southern Electricity...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Revealed: Is the UK public convinced net zero can benefit the economy?

Defra proposes to extend ban on peatland burning in England

More on Infrastructure

Ofgem unveils plan to fast-track £4bn in UK grid investment
Infrastructure

Ofgem unveils plan to fast-track £4bn in UK grid investment

Advanced Procurement Mechanism aims to enable transmission owners to invest in crucial equipment and services for decarbonising Britain's electricity system

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 March 2025 • 3 min read
'Largest ever': Zenobē breaks ground on 800MWh battery storage project in Scotland
Infrastructure

'Largest ever': Zenobē breaks ground on 800MWh battery storage project in Scotland

Battery storage developer estimates Eccles project will help cut consumer bills by £309m over 15 years

Amber Rolt
clock 18 March 2025 • 3 min read
North Lincolnshire Green Energy Park gets green light
Infrastructure

North Lincolnshire Green Energy Park gets green light

Project includes energy from waste facility that could generate enough low carbon power for 221,000 homes

Amber Rolt
clock 17 March 2025 • 3 min read