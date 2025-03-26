Spring Statement: Green groups and farmers urge Chancellor to protect sustainable farming budget

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Coalition of over 50 environmental and farming groups calls on government to retain nature-friendly farming budget following controversial decision to suspend key subsidy scheme

Ahead of today's Spring Statement, the government is facing fresh calls from environmental and farming groups for it to protect the budget for nature-friendly farming schemes, amidst warnings any cuts...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Spring Statement: Green groups lament 'missed opportunity', as OBR halves growth forecast

Heat Network Efficiency Scheme awards almost £20m to over 60 projects

More on Politics

'The government must prioritise green growth': The green economy reacts to the Spring Statement
Politics

'The government must prioritise green growth': The green economy reacts to the Spring Statement

Green business leaders, campaigners, charities, and climate experts react to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 26 March 2025 • 11 min read
Spring Statement: Green groups lament 'missed opportunity', as OBR halves growth forecast
Politics

Spring Statement: Green groups lament 'missed opportunity', as OBR halves growth forecast

Chancellor touts positive impact from planning reforms, but largely glosses over government's clean energy plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 March 2025 • 7 min read
Spring Statement: Green groups and farmers urge Chancellor to protect sustainable farming budget
Politics

Spring Statement: Green groups and farmers urge Chancellor to protect sustainable farming budget

Coalition of over 50 environmental and farming groups calls on government to retain nature-friendly farming budget following controversial decision to suspend key subsidy scheme

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 March 2025 • 6 min read