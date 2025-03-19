Perseus: New premium British EV brand promises first compact SUV by late 2027

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Perseus Motor Corporation
Image:

Credit: Perseus Motor Corporation

Newly launched EV brand unveils plans for first model and confirms new manufacturing strategy

A new British-headquartered premium electric vehicle (EV) brand has today unveiled plans for its debut compact SUV, which is set to launch in European markets, including the UK, by late 2027. The update...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

New BYD charging tech promises to match refuelling speeds for petrol and diesel cars

Sarasin & Partners to divest from Equinor over failure to align strategy with Paris Agreement

More on Automotive

New BYD charging tech promises to match refuelling speeds for petrol and diesel cars
Automotive

New BYD charging tech promises to match refuelling speeds for petrol and diesel cars

Latest breakthrough aims to 'completely eliminate' charging anxiety by adding more than a mile of range a second, Chinese EV-maker claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 March 2025 • 3 min read
Perseus: New premium British EV brand promises first compact SUV by late 2027
Automotive

Perseus: New premium British EV brand promises first compact SUV by late 2027

Newly launched EV brand unveils plans for first model and confirms new manufacturing strategy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 March 2025 • 3 min read
Study: EU saves 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions thanks to rise in EVs
Automotive

Study: EU saves 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions thanks to rise in EVs

New T&E report shows road transport emissions in Europe are starting to fall, but warns carbon savings are being undermined by increased air travel

Amber Rolt
clock 18 March 2025 • 3 min read