'Not fit for purpose': Government promises sweeping reforms to environmental regulatory regime

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New policy paper argues current regulations are failing in 'driving nature recovery or economic growth', as Chancellor promises new push to tackle excessive red tape

Rachel Reeves will today advance plans for a major shake-up of the UK's environmental regulations, arguing sweeping reforms are required to both boost economic growth and deliver on the government's climate...

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

