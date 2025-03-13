'We're not stopping here': UK cruises past 75,000 EV charger milestone

New data from the Department for Transport confirms a new charger is being added to the UK’s network evert 29 minutes
'Range anxiety' could soon be a thing of the past, according to new government figures that show the UK now boasts over 75,000 public electric vehicle (EV) charge points. Data from the Department for...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.