Liverpool Football Club and 1PointFive team up to offer fans 'carbon neutral' products

LFC to use Direct Air Capture technology to remove carbon associated with the production of a range of club products
Liverpool Football Club (LFC) may be on course for the Premier League title this year, but the club could also soon emerge as a leader in the field of carbon removals. The club announced last week it...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.