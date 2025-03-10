Liverpool Football Club and 1PointFive team up to offer fans 'carbon neutral' products

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

LFC to use Direct Air Capture technology to remove carbon associated with the production of a range of club products

Liverpool Football Club (LFC) may be on course for the Premier League title this year, but the club could also soon emerge as a leader in the field of carbon removals. The club announced last week it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

World Air Quality Report: Air quality is improving, but just 17 per cent of global cities meet WHO guidelines

'Monster vessels': Greenpeace calls for ban on industrial fishing in UK's protected waters

More on Carbon Accounting

'Our business direction is clear': How IKEA hopes to halve its global emissions by 2030
Carbon Accounting

'Our business direction is clear': How IKEA hopes to halve its global emissions by 2030

Swedish retail conglomerate's latest green progress reports show how it is taking big strides towards its science based climate targets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 February 2025 • 14 min read
Amex Global Business Travel launches emissions-based carbon pricing solution
Carbon Accounting

Amex Global Business Travel launches emissions-based carbon pricing solution

Solution allows customers to assign carbon fees to air travel and invest those funds in low carbon technologies such as sustainable aviation fuels

Amber Rolt
clock 24 January 2025 • 2 min read
BSI launches free net zero transition guide for SMEs
Carbon Accounting

BSI launches free net zero transition guide for SMEs

BSI Flex 3030 provides free advice and information to help SMEs make actionable and achievable net zero transition plans

Amber Rolt
clock 23 January 2025 • 2 min read