Reports: Treasury weighs cuts to GB Energy budget

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Reports: Treasury weighs cuts to GB Energy budget

The FT reports upcoming Spending Review could see cuts to clean energy spending plans, including proposals for low interest loans to support green home upgrades

The Treasury is reportedly drawing up plans that could cut funding for the government's GB Energy investment vehicle, as part of the upcoming Spending Review. The Financial Times reported this morning...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'This problem is becoming worse by the week': UK economy faces $141bn of stranded fossil fuel asset risks

Port of Cromarty Firth: Government confirms £55m floating offshore wind funding boost

More on Policy

UK government eyes plan for 'prosperous and sustainable' shift away from North Sea oil and gas
Policy

UK government eyes plan for 'prosperous and sustainable' shift away from North Sea oil and gas

DESNZ consults on how to foster smooth transition away from oil and gas production in the UK and grasp opportunities from clean energy future

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 March 2025 • 7 min read
How could the government bring energy bills back down?
Policy

How could the government bring energy bills back down?

A new report suggests zonal pricing could slash energy costs by up to £5bn a year, but leading trade bodies maintain radical reforms to the electricity market could backfire

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 March 2025 • 13 min read
Net zero economic growth and the CCC's latest recommendations
Policy

Net zero economic growth and the CCC's latest recommendations

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: February 2025

Business Green
clock 28 February 2025 • 2 min read