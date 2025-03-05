Enfinium confirms plans for first carbon capture pilot project in Wales

Stuart Stone
Energy from waste operator teams up with Kanadevia Inova to deploy new pilot project to capture CO2 from Welsh plant

Enfinium has today announced the next phase of its carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot programme, confirming plans to deploy the first project to capture carbon dioxide in Wales in over a decade at...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

'Europe's biggest battery' tipped to cut consumer bills by £170m over 15 years

Reports: BYD raises $5.6bn to 'accelerate overseas expansion'

Encyclis installs CCS pilot testbed at Bedfordshire energy from waste plant
Encyclis installs CCS pilot testbed at Bedfordshire energy from waste plant

Bedfordshire pilot testbed seen as key milestone in the development of planned full-scale carbon capture system at the forthcoming Protos energy from waste facility in Cheshire

clock 21 February 2025 • 3 min read
Government 'gambling' on carbon capture technology, spending watchdog warns
Government 'gambling' on carbon capture technology, spending watchdog warns

Public Accounts Committee cautions there is high degree of uncertainty over whether 'risky' CCUS investments will pay off

clock 07 February 2025 • 6 min read
We only have time to focus on proven solutions for carbon removal
We only have time to focus on proven solutions for carbon removal

Carbon removal investors should focus on low-risk, scalable nature-based solutions, rather than complex technologies that require vast amounts of funding, research and development, argues Alastair Collier from UK climate tech firm A Healthier Earth﻿

Alastair Collier, A Healthier Earth﻿
clock 06 January 2025 • 4 min read