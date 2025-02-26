'Vote of confidence': CIP to invest £600m in Wales' clean energy rollout

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Plans from Bute Energy and Green GEN Cymru to build 10 wind farms and more than 300 kilometres of grid infrastructure in Wales have received a £600m boost

Plans to build 10 major wind farm projects and upgrade hundreds of kilometres of network infrastructure across Wales have received a £600m 'vote of confidence' from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP),...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Even more challenging': Campaigners warn shock cut to overseas aid budget puts climate finance pledges at risk

Ellen Jackowski: 'Transformative change often starts with smaller, achievable victories'

More on Investment

Green Marine UK announces launch of new Subsea Services Department
Investment

Green Marine UK announces launch of new Subsea Services Department

Investment in new subsea technologies aims to capitalise on the UK's fast-growing offshore wind market

Amber Rolt
clock 26 February 2025 • 3 min read
Volklec and Far East Battery team up for UK battery manufacturing push
Investment

Volklec and Far East Battery team up for UK battery manufacturing push

Volklec will make advanced Lithium-ion cells to serve the manufacturing, automotive, and marine sectors

Amber Rolt
clock 26 February 2025 • 2 min read
Study: UK net zero economy growth rate hits 10 per cent
Investment

Study: UK net zero economy growth rate hits 10 per cent

New report from CBI Economics and The Data City reveals businesses focused on the net zero transition are growing much faster than the wider economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 February 2025 • 4 min read