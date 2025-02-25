UK Green Business Awards: Deadline for entries this Friday

There are just a few days left to submit your entries for the UK Green Business Awards 2025 and be in with chance of being recognised at the UK's premier awards for the burgeoning green economy.

The deadline for entries falls at 5pm on Friday 28 February 2025 and BusinessGreen is once again inviting submissions from the many businesses, projects, executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and campaigners that are working to build a sustainable economy that is more secure, prosperous, and healthier for all.

Now in its third year, the UK Green Business Awards is set to be bigger and better than ever in 2025, bringing together over 600 business leaders, entrepreneurs, campaigners, and politicians at the annual awards ceremony and gala dinner on Wednesday 11th June at The Brewery in central London.

The awards are free to enter, but there are now just four days left to submit your entry through the event website and be in with a chance of having your sustainability achievements recognised at this must-attend event.

"The deadline for entries falls in the same week new research showed the 'net zero economy' grew 10 per cent last year and the Climate Change Committee is set to map out the next phase of the UK's decarbonisation efforts," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "The UK Green Business Awards provide an invaluable opportunity to showcase and celebrate what these trends mean in practice, from the cutting edge clean tech projects and renewables investments to the innovative new business models and inspiring leaders who are driving forward the net zero transition.

"We want to once again bring together as many businesses as possible to celebrate a green economy that is critical to the UK's long term prospects."

Why enter the UK Green Business Awards?

The awards offer a unique opportunity to highlight some of the most exciting, inspiring, and innovative companies, projects, and campaigns operating in the UK today. Winning or being shortlisted for an award is a great way of showcasing your achievements to the industry and to prospective clients.

Hosted by the UK's leading green business media brand, the awards shortlist and winners are publicised widely on BusinessGreen and our social media channels.

Entries are judged by a panel of experts drawn from across the industry, giving the awards real credibility.

Winning an award can help to recognise the hard work and achievements of your employees, improving staff morale and motivation. It can also help to attract new talent to your business.

The awards are a chance to promote your sustainability projects from the last 18 months - writing an entry is a fantastic, and often overlooked, opportunity to look at your business activity from a different perspective and evaluate your results.

Key information: