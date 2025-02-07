Government 'gambling' on carbon capture technology, spending watchdog warns

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
The proposed Protos CCS energy from waste plant in Cheshire | Credit: Encyclis
Image:

The proposed Protos CCS energy from waste plant in Cheshire | Credit: Encyclis

Public Accounts Committee cautions there is high degree of uncertainty over whether 'risky' CCUS investments will pay off

The government's backing of first-of-a-kind carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) projects with large amounts of taxpayer and consumer funding is a high-risk strategy that demands further scrutiny....

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

More from Stuart Stone

How Bookloop is helping indie bookshops start a circular new chapter

BNEF: Cost of clean power tech expected to fall by up to 11 per cent in 2025

More on CCS

We only have time to focus on proven solutions for carbon removal
CCS

We only have time to focus on proven solutions for carbon removal

Carbon removal investors should focus on low-risk, scalable nature-based solutions, rather than complex technologies that require vast amounts of funding, research and development, argues Alastair Collier from UK climate tech firm A Healthier Earth﻿

Alastair Collier, A Healthier Earth﻿
clock 06 January 2025 • 4 min read
CCS: Two major UK carbon capture projects clear final financial hurdles
CCS

CCS: Two major UK carbon capture projects clear final financial hurdles

Construction of CO2 transport and storage infrastructure and gas-fired power plant fitted with CCS now expected to start in summer 2025

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 December 2024 • 5 min read
Government seeks to include shipping in UK Emissions Trading Scheme
CCS

Government seeks to include shipping in UK Emissions Trading Scheme

UK's Emissions Trading Scheme could be expanded from 2026 to include domestic maritime sector and non-pipeline transport of captured CO2

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 November 2024 • 3 min read