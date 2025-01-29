'There is no trade off between growth and net zero': Reeves confirms controversial backing for third Heathrow runway

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor / Treasury
Image:

Credit: Kirsty O’Connor / Treasury

Chancellor announces raft of supply-side reforms, investments, and infrastructure projects aimed at turbocharging economic growth, including backing for airport expansion, sustainable aviation fuels, offshore wind projects, and EV charging

Rachel Reeves has today confirmed the government will back plans for a third runway at Heathrow, with the Chancellor insisting expanding the airport's capacity could provide a major economic boost while...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Oxford-Cambridge Arc: Chancellor to announce wave of fresh infrastructure plans

Ofwat ringfences £400m in innovation funding to tackle water sector's 'biggest challenges'

Most read
01

Oxford-Cambridge Arc: Chancellor to announce wave of fresh infrastructure plans

28 January 2025 • 6 min read
02

'This is real venture capital': Sustainable Ventures launches two new Sustainability Impact Funds

28 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

BBC commits to 'low-carbon future' in first Net Zero Transition Plan

28 January 2025 • 2 min read
04

National Wealth Fund invests £28.6m to reopen Cornish tin mine

29 January 2025 • 4 min read
05

'A rigged system': Capacity Market provides £12.5bn in fossil fuel subsidies since 2015

28 January 2025 • 5 min read

More on Politics

What Davos delegates missed when they discussed green finance for business
Politics

What Davos delegates missed when they discussed green finance for business

Every year, leaders from politics and business come together with economists, investors and even celebrities at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos

Michael Harrison and Mimoza Shabani, University of East London
clock 29 January 2025 • 5 min read
From 'decisive action' to 'dangerously short-sighted': Green economy reacts to Chancellor's dash for growth
Politics

From 'decisive action' to 'dangerously short-sighted': Green economy reacts to Chancellor's dash for growth

BusinessGreen rounds up the green economy's reaction to a raft of major infrastructure announcements including plans to expand Heathrow airport and create 'Europe's Silicon Valley’

Business Green
clock 29 January 2025 • 13 min read
'There is no trade off between growth and net zero': Reeves confirms controversial backing for third Heathrow runway
Politics

'There is no trade off between growth and net zero': Reeves confirms controversial backing for third Heathrow runway

The Chancellor announces litany of supply-side reforms, investments and infrastructure projects aimed at turbocharging UK economic growth, including backing for airport expansion, sustainable aviation fuels, offshore wind and EV charging

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 January 2025 • 10 min read