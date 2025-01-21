Defra launches PackUK to deliver Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging regime

Stuart Stone
Government unveils new scheme administrator that will lead efforts to reduce packing waste and promote use of recyclable materials under new regulations

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has today launched PackUK, the official administrator for the government's UK's Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging (pEPR) regulations...

