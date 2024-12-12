Nature based solutions: Plans unveiled to tackle Outer Hebrides coastal erosion

Dr Alejandro Gonzalez-Ollauri, Dr Heather Lynch and Professor Slobodan Mickovski from Glasgow Caledonian University - Credit: Glasgow Caledonian University
Scientists from Glasgow Caledonian University and community groups on Barra and Vatersay to develop range of nature-based solutions to address climate-related coastal erosion

Social and environmental scientists from Glasgow Caledonian University have today joined forces with island communities in the Outer Hebrides to develop nature-based solutions to address coastal erosion...

