BloombergNEF: Global lithium-ion battery prices hit record low in 2024

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: AESC
Image:

Credit: AESC

Global average battery pack prices estimated to see 20 per cent drop this year driven by factors affecting raw material costs, manufacturing capacity, and EV sales

Global average lithium-ion battery prices have fallen to their lowest level on record this year, driven by a range of factors including low component prices, economies of scale, and a slowdown in electric...

