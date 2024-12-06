Campaigners launch appeal over UK climate adaptation strategy ruling

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Friends of the Earth
Image:

Credit: Friends of the Earth

The High Court recently declared the UK's climate adaptation strategy was lawful, but Friends of the Earth and co-claimants are now seeking to appeal the decision

Friends of the Earth and two co-claimants have today announced they will appeal against the High Court's decision to reject a legal challenge over the government's "inadequate" climate adaptation plans....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Air source heat pumps capable of heating new homes for less than £2 a day

ScottishPower selects Great Yarmouth as pre-assembly port for £4bn East Anglia Two wind farm

Most read
01

ScottishPower selects Great Yarmouth as pre-assembly port for £4bn East Anglia Two wind farm

06 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Uber Boat unveils 'UK first' zero-emission cross-river passenger ferry

06 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

'Plan for Change': Starmer promises to put UK on track for 'at least 95 per cent clean power by 2030'

05 December 2024 • 6 min read
04

Study: Air source heat pumps capable of heating new homes for less than £2 a day

06 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Campaigners launch appeal over UK climate adaptation strategy ruling

06 December 2024 • 4 min read

More on Risk

Campaigners launch appeal over UK climate adaptation strategy ruling
Risk

Campaigners launch appeal over UK climate adaptation strategy ruling

The High Court recently declared the UK's climate adaptation strategy was lawful, but Friends of the Earth and co-claimants are now seeking to appeal the decision

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 December 2024 • 4 min read
Climate change is here - winter floods in the UK and Europe should be a wake-up call
Risk

Climate change is here - winter floods in the UK and Europe should be a wake-up call

Doing nothing to adapt to worsening climate impacts will incur far higher costs in the future, writes Francis Heil from engineering firm AtkinsRéalis

Francis Heil, AtkinsRéalis
clock 29 November 2024 • 4 min read
Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055
Risk

Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055

AXA urges government to appoint Minister for Resilience and rethink 1.5 million homes plan in wake of latest severe flooding

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 November 2024 • 4 min read