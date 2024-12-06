Study: Air source heat pumps capable of heating new homes for less than £2 a day

Air source heat pumps could heat homes of the future for as little as £1.84 on a typical winter day, study from Bellway and University of Salford concludes
Air source heat pumps are capable of heating new homes for less than £2 a day, according to research from The University of Salford based on housebuilder Bellway's Future Home design. The research found...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.