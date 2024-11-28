Study: Government 'Jobs Bonus' could deliver 10,000 wind manufacturing jobs

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Principle Power
Image:

Credit: Principle Power

Campaigners claim new policy has the potential to deliver thousands of jobs in regions where fossil fuel industry workers are at risk of job losses

The UK could create tens of thousands of new jobs in the country's industrial heartlands if the government introduces an effective 'jobs bonus' that catalyses investment in new wind turbine manufacturing...

Leyton Orient gives debut to stadium solar array

'Urgent market intervention': Auto industry calls for fresh measures to boost EV demand

