Reports: Industrialised nations prepare to up COP29 climate finance offer

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: UNclimatechange @ Flickr
Image:

Credit: UNclimatechange @ Flickr

But lack of updated negotiating text means it remains unclear if strings will be attached to floated offer of $300bn a year in climate finance

Industrialised nations are reportedly set to increase the climate finance target at the heart of the fractious COP29 negotiations in Baku from $250bn to $300bn a year, after Ministers worked through the...

