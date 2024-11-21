'Range anxiety should be a thing of the past': AA out-of-charge callouts for EVs hit record low

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Only five or six of the AA’s 8,000 daily breakdown callouts are for electric cars which have run out of battery charge, fresh figures show

The AA has argued so-called 'range anxiety' should now be "a thing of the past" for drivers in the UK, as it today revealed that the number of callouts it has made to electric vehicles (EVs) which run...

Reports: Carmakers press government to weaken EV mandate fines

Warm Homes Plan: Government beefs-up support for heat pumps and insulation

