Startup Coalition calls for promised consultation to boost UK voluntary carbon market

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report urges government action to bring forward consultation date and make the UK a 'leading hub' for a high-integrity voluntary carbon market

The UK is home to a carbon markets start up sector worth £1.7bn, which is playing a key role in driving the adoption of high-integrity standards across the global the voluntary carbon market (VCM)...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Government can apply lessons from solar success to turbocharge heat pump rollout

Consumer goods giants unveil industry-wide climate targets for suppliers

Most read
01

Warm Homes Plan: Government beefs-up support for heat pumps and insulation

21 November 2024 • 5 min read
02

Study: Half of economies already transitioning away from fossil fuels in their energy systems

21 November 2024 • 7 min read
03

'Carbon insetting': What is it and is it on the cusp of a breakthrough?

21 November 2024 • 15 min read
04

'The fight is on': New COP29 negotiating texts reveal deep divisions over climate finance

21 November 2024 • 7 min read
05

'Failure is not an option': Antonio Guterres urges COP29 negotiators to 'soften hard lines' and deliver historic climate finance deal

21 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Carbon Trading

COP29: UK unveils new carbon market principles, as climate finance negotiations rumble on
Carbon Trading

COP29: UK unveils new carbon market principles, as climate finance negotiations rumble on

Frustrations grow at Baku Summit, as leading former diplomats declare COP process is 'no longer fit for purpose'

Michael Holder in Baku and James Murray in London
clock 15 November 2024 • 8 min read
COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards
Carbon Trading

COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards

Proponents insist Article 6.4 carbon market standards contain robust environmental and human rights safeguards, but campaigners want 'back door deal' risks opening door to widespread greenwashing

Michael Holder in Baku
clock 12 November 2024 • 7 min read
UN adopts sustainable development standards for regulated carbon markets
Carbon Trading

UN adopts sustainable development standards for regulated carbon markets

Adoption of standards hailed by chair of expert group as 'major step forward in enabling a robust, agile carbon market'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 October 2024 • 3 min read