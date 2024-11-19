Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ethical bank aims to provide half-a-billion-euros in investments, loans, and contributions to nature-based solutions sector by the end of 2030

Triodos Bank has today set out a commitment to provide at least €500m in investments, loans, and contributions to the nature-based solutions sector by the end of 2030. The bank has pledged to align...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

RSA launches 'UK first' insurance cover for sustainability consultants

Poll: Almost three-quarters of business leaders suffering from 'sustainability stress'

Most read
01

'Oil shaming is absolutely meaningless': COP29 business champion hits back at criticism of climate talks

17 November 2024 • 7 min read
02

'Carbon Shift': The case for integrating net zero and climate resilience strategies

18 November 2024 • 11 min read
03

'By far the cheapest way to pick up a new EV': HSBC and Octopus team up to extend reach of EV salary sacrifice scheme

18 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Poll: Almost three-quarters of business leaders suffering from 'sustainability stress'

18 November 2024 • 2 min read
05

'There is a lot of frustration in the room': Pressure mounts on Ministers to break COP29 deadlock

18 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Investment

Why sustainable procurement is imperative for a climate-resilient world
Investment

Why sustainable procurement is imperative for a climate-resilient world

Sustainable procurement is a transformative tool that can help deliver on sustainable development goals and drive down emissions, writes Anne-Claire Howard from the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Anne-Claire Howard, UN Office for Project Services
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read
Mansion House: Chancellor to promise sweeping reforms to unlock green investment
Investment

Mansion House: Chancellor to promise sweeping reforms to unlock green investment

Rachel Reeves will this evening announce a wide-ranging package of financial services reforms and consultations designed to drive growth and boost clean energy investment

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2024 • 6 min read
'Setting new standards for inclusion': Female-founded climate fintechs achieve early-stage funding parity
Investment

'Setting new standards for inclusion': Female-founded climate fintechs achieve early-stage funding parity

New research claims climate fintech is performing better than the wider tech sector in attracting early stage investors

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 November 2024 • 3 min read