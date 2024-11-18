'There is a lot of frustration in the room': Pressure mounts on Ministers to break COP29 deadlock

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: UNclimatechange @ Flickr
Image:

Credit: UNclimatechange @ Flickr

Campaigners warn Baku Summit made negligible progress during the first week of talks, as fears mount US exit from Paris Agreement could spark contagion

The COP29 Climate Summit in Baku entered its second week this morning, amidst growing fears the talks could struggle to break the deadlock that dominated the first week of negotiations. Efforts to agree...

More on Climate change

