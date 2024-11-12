COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81 per cent by 2035

Prime Minister confirms new Nationally Determined Contribution target will aim to slash emissions over the next decade, ahead of hotly anticipated speech at COP29 Summit in Baku
The UK will adopt a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 81 per cent against 1990 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced today on the sidelines of the COP29 Climate Summit in...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.