UN: Global gap in funding for climate adaptation stands at $187bn-$359bn

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UNEP calls on countries to significantly increase financing and policy focus on boosting resilience and adaptation to worsening climate impacts at COP29

The global funding gap for adapting communities and infrastructure to the worsening impacts of climate change now stands at between $187bn and $359bn per year, according to the UN, which warned that "there...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Earthshot Prize 2024: Prince William unveils £1m climate solution award winners

Used electric car sales soar to record levels

Most read
01

Trump's victory is a blow to global climate action, but it's no knock-out

06 November 2024 • 8 min read
02

Hackney wind turbine erected in just two days

06 November 2024 • 3 min read
03

The climate fight has just become a lot more challenging

07 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Earthshot Prize 2024: Prince William unveils £1m climate solution award winners

07 November 2024 • 3 min read
05

Plans unveiled for £1bn low carbon heat network in Westminster

06 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

UN: Global gap in funding for climate adaptation stands at $187bn-$359bn
Climate change

UN: Global gap in funding for climate adaptation stands at $187bn-$359bn

UNEP calls on countries to significantly increase financing and policy focus on boosting resilience and adaptation to worsening climate impacts at COP29

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 November 2024 • 4 min read
Trio of experts added to CCC's Adaptation Committee
Climate change

Trio of experts added to CCC's Adaptation Committee

Professor Hayley Fowler, Professor Chris Evans, and Dr Marina Romanello appointed to Climate Change Committee’s Adaptation Committee

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 November 2024 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: How prepared are you for global warming?
Climate change

Partner Insight: How prepared are you for global warming?

Journey with Equans and explore how to prepare for climate change in this interactive video.

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 04 November 2024 • 1 min read