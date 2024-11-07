UN: Global gap in funding for climate adaptation stands at $187bn-$359bn

UNEP calls on countries to significantly increase financing and policy focus on boosting resilience and adaptation to worsening climate impacts at COP29
The global funding gap for adapting communities and infrastructure to the worsening impacts of climate change now stands at between $187bn and $359bn per year, according to the UN, which warned that "there...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.