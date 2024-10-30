Budget: Reeves reforms fiscal rules to unlock green investment surge

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
Picture: Kirsty O’Connor / Treasury
Image:

Picture: Kirsty O’Connor / Treasury

Historic Budget hikes taxes on businesses, private jets, and oil and gas firms, as Chancellor promises to invest to 'rebuild Britain'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has today used her first Budget to beef up Labour's investment plans in support of its clean energy mission, confirming the government will adjust its fiscal rules to allow increased...

James Murray
