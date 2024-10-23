Welsh Government gives green light to 85MW EDF onshore wind farm

clock • 2 min read
Credit: EDF
Image:

Credit: EDF

Garn Fach Onshore Wind Farm comprising 17-turbines in mid-Wales secures planning approval

EDF Renewables has been given the green light by the Welsh Government to build a new 85MW onshore wind farm and co-located energy storage facility in Wales, the energy giant announced yesterday. Located...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

COP16: Investors worth $2.5tr urge governments for bold action on biodiversity loss

BloombergNEF: World faces $942bn funding gap for delivering 2030 biodiversity targets

Most read
01

'A real gamechanger': NESO tasked with developing UK-wide energy infrastructure blueprint for 2050

22 October 2024 • 3 min read
02

'Our water system urgently needs fixing': UK and Welsh governments launch Independent Water Commission

22 October 2024 • 5 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: Top green figures call for 'whole-of-government' approach to UK climate policy

22 October 2024 • 5 min read
04

Nature faces a make or break moment in Colombia - can the new government deliver?

23 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

COP16: Investors worth $2.5tr urge governments for bold action on biodiversity loss

23 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on Wind

Government launches £1m initiative to unlock export opportunities for UK offshore wind sector
Wind

Government launches £1m initiative to unlock export opportunities for UK offshore wind sector

Government to work with offshore experts and Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) to present UK as world leader in the technology

Amber Rolt
clock 23 October 2024 • 2 min read
Government confirms CfD boost for UK's ageing onshore wind farms
Wind

Government confirms CfD boost for UK's ageing onshore wind farms

Older wind farms approaching their end of life will be able to bid for contracts to enable 'repowering' projects to extend their lifespan, government confirms

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 October 2024 • 4 min read
'The biggest industrial opportunity of the century': Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce touts potential for £47bn economic boost
Wind

'The biggest industrial opportunity of the century': Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce touts potential for £47bn economic boost

Group publishes new modelling that suggests nascent floating wind turbine industry could employ nearly 100,000 people in the UK by 2050

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 October 2024 • 4 min read