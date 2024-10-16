Defra launches internal environmental regulation probe

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Defra HQ in London | Credit: iStock
Image:

Defra HQ in London | Credit: iStock

Review led by veteran economist Dan Corry to examine whether Defra's regulatory processes are 'fit for purpose' in driving economic growth while protecting environment

The government has launched a probe into environmental regulations and regulators at Defra, which it said would examine whether current frameworks are "fit for purpose" in supporting the economy and the...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

