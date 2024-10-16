Future Homes Standard: MPs and campaigners urge government to deliver 'long-awaited' green building rules

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Future Homes Standard: MPs and campaigners urge government to deliver 'long-awaited' green building rules

Cross-party group of MPs call on Ministers to sign off on standards that could require new homes to feature solar panels and green heating systems

The government is today facing calls to finalise the long-awaited Future Homes Standard (FHS) and resist industry lobbying for the rules to be watered down, with MPs and campaigners arguing the UK "should...

Over 100 NGOs and academics voice support for The Global Biodiversity Standard

Dangerously underprepared: Business groups warns UK risks repeat of energy crisis

