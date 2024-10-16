Over 100 NGOs and academics voice support for The Global Biodiversity Standard

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Over 100 NGOs and academics voice support for The Global Biodiversity Standard

Backing comes as first certificates are set to be issued to under new standard at the COP16 Summit in Colombia

Over 100 NGOs, academics, and private sector organisations worldwide have today signalled their support for The Global Biodiversity Standard (TGBS), endorsing the new certification scheme which aims to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Dangerously underprepared: Business groups warns UK risks repeat of energy crisis

National Wealth Fund: Government urged to allow green bond issuance

Most read
01

Last Energy announces £300m 'micro modular' nuclear project at former coal site

15 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

Dangerously underprepared: Business groups warns UK risks repeat of energy crisis

15 October 2024 • 4 min read
03

Maintaining momentum on PPWR: The role of the plastics industry in meeting EU environmental and competitiveness objectives

15 October 2024 • 9 min read
04

Survey: ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

15 October 2024 • 5 min read
05

Industry calls for improved EU-UK energy ties to turn North Sea into Europe's 'green power plant'

15 October 2024 • 5 min read

More on Biodiversity

Regeneratively-farmed milk to launch in Tesco stores nationwide
Biodiversity

Regeneratively-farmed milk to launch in Tesco stores nationwide

Trewithen Dairy's Regen Milk to go on sale at 640 Tesco stores across the country from Wednesday

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 October 2024 • 2 min read
'They have to be met': UN Biodiversity Chief Astrid Schomaker on the global nature goals
Biodiversity

'They have to be met': UN Biodiversity Chief Astrid Schomaker on the global nature goals

Executive Secretary of the CBD sits down with BusinessGreen ahead of the crucial COP16 Biodiversity Summit

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 October 2024 • 10 min read
'Habitat banks': Environment Bank and Barclays team up to offer Biodiversity Net Gain credits
Biodiversity

'Habitat banks': Environment Bank and Barclays team up to offer Biodiversity Net Gain credits

Environment Bank to offer Barclays' developer clients off-site BNG units and flag revenue opportunities for farmers and landowners

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 October 2024 • 2 min read