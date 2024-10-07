Rightmove: Investment of £23.4bn needed to ensure 2.9 million rental homes meet new energy efficiency rules

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Rightmove: Investment of £23.4bn needed to ensure 2.9 million rental homes meet new energy efficiency rules

Listings company calls for financial support for landlords to deliver green upgrades to properties, arguing rental market could otherwise contract

The UK's biggest property listing company has calculated than an estimated £23.4bn needs to be spent to upgrade 2.9 million properties if they are to comply with the government's proposed new rules for...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

