End of UK coal area and launch of NESO: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

NESO: Launch of National Energy System Operator hailed as 'pivotal moment' for UK

New independent public body has been tasked with overseeing Britain's shift to a clean, cheaper and more resilient energy system.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

'End of an era': UK closes last coal-fired power station

Historic moment for the UK, as the country's last remaining coal-fired power plant at Ratcliffe-on-Soar formally closes and starts two-year decommissioning process.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

 

'Immense relief': Government confirms it is to consult on Voluntary Carbon Market reforms

Climate Minister says government wants to realise more of the potential offered by carbon and nature markets.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Study: Policy interventions could cut plastic pollution 96 per cent by 2040

Global action across the plastics lifecycle could nearly eliminate plastic pollution by 2040, a new OECD report claims.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

 

Eden Dock: Canary Wharf and Eden Project team up to deliver new urban oasis

Floating forests and aquatic habitats aim to provide blueprint for biodiversity improvements in city environments.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: In pictures

Women are at the heart of the green industrial revolution

Most read
01

Study: Policy interventions could cut plastic pollution 96 per cent by 2040

03 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Reigniting our industrial heartlands': Government confirms £22bn funding for carbon capture hubs

04 October 2024 • 6 min read
03

Government boosts heat pump grant scheme annual budget by £50m

03 October 2024 • 3 min read
04

In an age of geopolitical volatility, what does an effective climate comms strategy look like?

03 October 2024 • 10 min read
05

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: And the winner is…

04 October 2024 • 10 min read

More on BusinessGreen

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: In pictures
BusinessGreen

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: In pictures

Photos of the winners, speeches and merriment from the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 04 October 2024 • 1 min read
Women in Green Business Awards 2024: And the winner is…
BusinessGreen

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: And the winner is…

All the winners and highly commended entries from the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 04 October 2024 • 10 min read
UK's first waste CCS project and weakening oil demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

UK's first waste CCS project and weakening oil demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 20 September 2024 • 1 min read