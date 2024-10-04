End of UK coal area and launch of NESO: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
NESO: Launch of National Energy System Operator hailed as 'pivotal moment' for UK
New independent public body has been tasked with overseeing Britain's shift to a clean, cheaper and more resilient energy system.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
'End of an era': UK closes last coal-fired power station
Historic moment for the UK, as the country's last remaining coal-fired power plant at Ratcliffe-on-Soar formally closes and starts two-year decommissioning process.
- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)
'Immense relief': Government confirms it is to consult on Voluntary Carbon Market reforms
Climate Minister says government wants to realise more of the potential offered by carbon and nature markets.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Study: Policy interventions could cut plastic pollution 96 per cent by 2040
Global action across the plastics lifecycle could nearly eliminate plastic pollution by 2040, a new OECD report claims.
- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)
Eden Dock: Canary Wharf and Eden Project team up to deliver new urban oasis
Floating forests and aquatic habitats aim to provide blueprint for biodiversity improvements in city environments.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
