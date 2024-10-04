End of UK coal area and launch of NESO: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

New independent public body has been tasked with overseeing Britain's shift to a clean, cheaper and more resilient energy system.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Historic moment for the UK, as the country's last remaining coal-fired power plant at Ratcliffe-on-Soar formally closes and starts two-year decommissioning process.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

Climate Minister says government wants to realise more of the potential offered by carbon and nature markets.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Global action across the plastics lifecycle could nearly eliminate plastic pollution by 2040, a new OECD report claims.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

Floating forests and aquatic habitats aim to provide blueprint for biodiversity improvements in city environments.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

