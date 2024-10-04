Women in Green Business Awards 2024: In pictures

Last night more that 350 top green business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners gathered in central London for the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards, with 25 worthy winners taking home awards. A list of all the winners and highly commended entries can be seen here.

Compered by the wonderful comedian Olga Koch, the evening saw speeches from BusinessGreen features editor Cecilia Keating, Energy UK's deputy chief executive Dhara Vyas and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dr Nina Skorupsa, as well as a video address from Politician of the Year, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.