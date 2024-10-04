Women in Green Business Awards 2024: In pictures

BusinessGreen staff
Women in Green Business Awards 2024
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 025 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 062 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 026 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 095 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 077 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 098 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 141 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 150 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 127 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 160 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 178 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 186 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 162 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 196 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 220 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 260 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 292 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 371 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 219 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 373 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 432 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 435 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 454 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 436 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 444 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 447 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 458 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 460 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 483 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 475 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 489 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 492 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 500 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 513 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 516 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 521 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 525 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 530 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 554 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 538 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 557 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 566 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 571 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 577 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 584 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 608 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 612 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 670 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 628 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 679 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 678 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 686 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 690 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 744 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 749 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 770 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 779 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 785 580x358.jpg
2024 10 03 woman in green business awards 818 580x358.jpg
Photos of the winners, speeches and merriment from the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards

Last night more that 350 top green business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners gathered in central London for the inaugural Women in Green Business Awards, with 25 worthy winners taking home awards. A list of all the winners and highly commended entries can be seen here.

Compered by the wonderful comedian Olga Koch, the evening saw speeches from BusinessGreen features editor Cecilia Keating, Energy UK's deputy chief executive Dhara Vyas and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dr Nina Skorupsa, as well as a video address from Politician of the Year, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.

